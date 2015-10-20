Now And Then Trivia Christina Ricci Thora Birch

October 20 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of your favorite sleepover movie — Now and Then. The film you spent countless Saturday mornings watching featured the perfect group of pre-teen besties. But it's 2015, and regardless of the on-screen chemistry, fans want to know — were there friendship bracelets being made behind the scenes?
One story that did emerge from E! Online's recent interview with two of the film's stars (Thora Birch and Devon Sawa) as well as the writer and producers, is that all the girls had a crush on Sawa (who played Scott Wormer, and more importantly, the human-friendly ghost in Casper). And that led to some healthy romantic competition.
"There was some kind of contest, I remember they said, 'get with Devon.'" We were like,'What does get with mean?!'" producer Jennifer Todd said.
And who won this contest? According to Birch, Ricci was the unofficial front-runner. Things to think about when you have your anniversary re-watch tonight.
