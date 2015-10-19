This Rabbit Tasting Thistle For The First Time Is All Of Us

The sour grape. The milk you thought might be expired, and are now 100% certain has expired. The side dish your friend gushes about that tastes radically different than the way that she described it.
The moment you take a bite of less-than-pleasant food is an experience so universal, it crosses boundaries between species. This poor rabbit, photographed this summer in Suffolk, Britain, just wanted a little leafy snack. Instead, he got a mouth full of thistle. The faces he makes in response are priceless. The shock. The betrayal. It's the full spectrum of bunny emotions.
The moment you take a bite of less-than-pleasant food is an experience so universal, it crosses boundaries between species. This poor rabbit, photographed this summer in Suffolk, Britain, just wanted a little leafy snack. Instead, he got a mouth full of thistle. The faces he makes in response are priceless. The shock. The betrayal. It's the full spectrum of bunny emotions.