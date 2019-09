We thought we'd already hit critical mass when it comes to the fall pumpkin-spice trend — especially after seeing it show up in Peeps cereal , and even water . But now, it has invaded the beauty space, and not just in the form of masks or lip balms (though those exist, too). We're talking full-on hair color, as Cosmopolitan reports.While the name may be eye-roll-inducing, the shade itself is actually quite pretty. Laura Estroff, a head colorist at Kennaland salon in Brooklyn, told Cosmo that pumpkin-spice hair has "more copper undertones." (So it's basically copper on steroids.) Its sister color — "gingersnap" (cue the second eye roll) — is a deep brunette with red undertones.Sure, you can groan when you go to the supermarket and see pumpkin-spice gum for sale. But — and, we can't believe we're saying this — we dig it as a hair color. Just keep in mind that it's a little more high-maintenance than its latte counterpart. As far as pumpkin-spice-themed things go, though, this is one we're totally on board with.