14 Outfits The Minimalist In You Will LOVE

Minimal style can seem like a bit of a no-brainer. It often relies heavily on solid colors, clean shapes, and few embellishments. But there’s a massive difference between a look that is minimal, thoughtful, and modern and one that’s uninspired. The women at last weekend’s Frieze Art Fair in London were walking (and exhibit-admiring) examples of the former.
Along with ALDO, we went about pinpointing 14 outfits that have minimal style down to (not so coincidentally) an art. In oversized silhouettes, clever layers, and powerful textiles, the examples ahead make simple look chic and exciting. Even more, the snaps provide built-in, easy-to-follow styling tips for recreating the concept yourself — proving that minimal can be a no-brainer, but never in an expected way.
