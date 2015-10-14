Since there is no good lead into this, I am just going to say it: A Lincoln City, Oregon man named Jay Armstead found a dead mouse in his Subway sandwich. Don’t believe me? Here is a picture:
Customer with rodent in Subway sandwich: "It was unfortunate I was the lucky recipient." http://t.co/TGfecJYt54 pic.twitter.com/bhXF7mRVti— Teresa Blackman (@tblackmanKGW) October 14, 2015
Yeah, so that happened. In the past, these types of things have turned out to be a hoax, but in this case it actually happened. KGW reported on it, and not too long after, Subway issued a statement that said:
“As soon as the customer alerted the owner about what happened, they were immediately given a full refund and an investigation was launched. To be cautious, all of the products in the sandwich unit were disposed of and a thorough cleaning took place, in which the Health Department gave the restaurant a clean bill of health. There were no other complaints made.”
The Health Department also arrived on the scene to investigate and concluded that the mouse had likely come from inside the spinach bag, not from the Subway location.
Okay, I just have to say this: If anything even remotely similar happened to me, I would be so traumatized that I would probably vow to live off Soylent for the rest of my days. But Jay seems pretty chillaxed in his interview. He even manages to maintain his cool when he says these horrible words, "[the mouse] was 'wet and dead.'" STOP IT ALL. I am barely keeping down my lunch right now. At least he found this dead mouse before he took a bite into the sandwich.
