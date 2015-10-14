Dole is recalling bagged spinach from its Fresh Salads line due to a possible salmonella contamination. The bags under suspicion were sold in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, and have either code A27409B or A27409A printed on the package.
The recalled products' sell-by date is marked as October 15, and consumers should throw away any remaining spinach that fits this description. The produce giant is also in contact with the vendors that are selling its products, in order to confirm that this spinach is taken off shelves. Dole's announcement also clarified that only its full-size spinach is potentially contaminated; all other varieties of its salads (including baby spinach) are considered safe at this time.
No cases of salmonella poisoning have been reported so far, so this recall is purely precautionary. If you have any questions about the recall, Dole encourages you to call its Consumer Repsonse Center at (800) 356-3111.
If you've eaten any spinach that could have been contaminated, watch for signs of salmonella poisoning, such as vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. These normally go away on their own after a couple days, but if they persist for much longer, contact your doctor right away.
The recalled products' sell-by date is marked as October 15, and consumers should throw away any remaining spinach that fits this description. The produce giant is also in contact with the vendors that are selling its products, in order to confirm that this spinach is taken off shelves. Dole's announcement also clarified that only its full-size spinach is potentially contaminated; all other varieties of its salads (including baby spinach) are considered safe at this time.
No cases of salmonella poisoning have been reported so far, so this recall is purely precautionary. If you have any questions about the recall, Dole encourages you to call its Consumer Repsonse Center at (800) 356-3111.
If you've eaten any spinach that could have been contaminated, watch for signs of salmonella poisoning, such as vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. These normally go away on their own after a couple days, but if they persist for much longer, contact your doctor right away.
Advertisement