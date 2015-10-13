Last month, Whole Foods shocked us all when the supermarket chain, often known for its expensive groceries, gave us a month-long break on our morning coffee prices. They gave us 25-cent cups of java, and we reconsidered our nickname, "Whole Paycheck."
Now, the grocery store is extending the 25-cent deals program. It's all part of Whole Foods' campaign called "Love Fest," which is meant to celebrate customers. Between October 14 and October 27, shoppers can grab a small oatmeal from the hot bar (every morning before 10 a.m.) for a mere quarter. Then, from October 28 to November 3, the pick-me-up deal is back on. Customers can get a 12-ounce coffee or tea for 25 cents.
“We always strive to bring shoppers more of what they value, so after seeing how much they enjoyed the great deal on coffee, we decided to create new offers. It’s just one way we’re doing a little something extra for customers during Love Fest,” stated Whole Foods Market’s executive vice president of operations, David Lannon in a press release.
There's no denying it — we're officially in love with Love Fest.
