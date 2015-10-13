Swing by our U.S. stores this month for a 12-oz #☕️ for only 25¢! Thank you for being our customers! [📷: @wfmchandler1] #coffee #WFMThanks #thankyou #customerappreciation #coffeetime #💜 #cupofjoe

A photo posted by Whole Foods Market (@wholefoods) on Sep 17, 2015 at 11:35am PDT