Hair extensions, weaves, and wigs have been around since the beginning of time — or, at least, since the days of Ancient Egyptians . Nowadays, it seems like everyone has experimented with synthetic hair, whether lace fronts, sew-ins, or braids, at some point or another. And lately, the same goes for rainbow colors. But it turns out the '90s wasn't the first decade when people started experimenting with new shades. Recently unearthed footage shows that women were adding brightly colored extensions to their hair in 1955."The days when gentlemen preferred either blondes, brunettes, or redheads may have gone forever," says the video's narrator. "For now, a new vogue, chameleon streaks, enables a girl to match the color of her hair to every occasion... The fashion began by accident when a firm of London wig specialists made white streaks for Gregory Peck in Moby Dick. A girl assistant borrowed one of the flashes to wear to a dance. Afterwards, the firm took the hint by dyeing flashes in a variety of colors."Hairstylist Bertram Goodwin demonstrates how to get the look on South American actress Alicia Lotti by adhering the colored hair with "spirit gum" to her hairline, then teasing and securing with a comb. While 1955 doesn't necessarily mark the "birth" of this lace-front style, it's fascinating to witness just how far they've come since.Extensions allowed almost anyone the ability to have long, luxurious, and/or colored hair back then and still do today. As the video voice-over states, "The colors are great for a girl of changing moods," or how we look at, just someone who likes to have a little fun without the commitment. Thankfully though, the 'dos have developed past spirit glue and hairline application to an easier and more natural look.