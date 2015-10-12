HAIR EXTENSIONS: CIRCA 1955Lost Footage of the Birth of Tape-Ins!Prior to the technology that made hair extensions more feasible in the later part of the 20th century, your primary choices for add on hair came only in the form of wigs or clip-ins. We’re betting you didn’t know that the grandfather of modern tape-ins was born on the head of actor Gregory Peck (aka Anthony Keane in Hitchcock’s, “The Paradine Case”)!In 1950 Warner Brothers began filming their epic, “Moby Dick” in Wales and had chosen a young Gregory Peck for the role of Captain Ahab. To age him, they contacted a firm of wig specialists in London to create removable grey streaks that could be added and removed from his hair daily. They created “hair flashes” that could be easily added to Peck’s hair with spirit gum. During the filming, one of Peck’s female assistants borrowed one of his flashes for a dance and it caused a sensation. By the end of 1955 salons in the UK and America were getting calls by the dozens from women wanting the “new Vogue”Seen here in this lost footage, hair stylist Bertram Goodwin is riding the trend by showcasing his latest in salon service on South American actress Alicia Lotti. Watch as he selects different colors to complement her dress and then applies them with spirit gum to her hairline…and then thank your lucky stars that we had adhesive now for something that blends in a little more naturally.