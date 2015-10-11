This Awesome Woman Used Medieval Combat Skills To Stop Intruder

Good news, Game Of Thrones fans, your combat training could come in handy. It did for an Indianapolis, IN, woman, who used a sword and her background in medieval combat to corner a home intruder.
Karen Dolley, 43, woke up around midnight last Thursday when she heard the voice of a man in her house. According to reports, after jumping out of bed and turning on a light, Dolley found a man standing in her living room. What she did next was epic: She attacked.
Dolley punched the man about 10 times and cornered him in her bedroom.
“I didn’t think I was getting good blows in, but my knuckles are bruised today,” said Dolley. “Hitting someone like that, it isn’t like the movies. You’re expecting it to be louder and see people jerk around, but that’s not how it happens in real life.”
When she couldn’t find her gun, Dolley reached for her ninjato, a Japanese-style sword she keeps near the bed.
Faced with a sword, the intruder immediately crouched in a corner until the police arrived. Dolley called 911 while pointing her sword at the intruder.
Dolley’s fighting instincts most likely came from her background in medieval combat training from her days as an 18-year-old fighter for the Society for Creative Anachronism. Back then, Dolley would don armor and take part in choreographed battles against men with rattan swords — some of the guys she fought were over 6-feet tall and had 20 years of experience.
After the intruder incident, Dolley said she was happy her fighting skills weren’t too rusty. “At the end of the day, I’m glad to know that even if I wake up in the middle of the night, I’m not going down without a fight,” she said.
Advertisement