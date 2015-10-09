By now you've probably heard the word about Brie Larson's career-changing performance in Room, coming to theaters October 16. Even ahead of the film's wide release, critics are hailing the actress as a veritable Oscar shoo-in for her performance in the heart-wrenching adaptation of Emma Donoghue's novel.
While the word about Larson is making its way through Hollywood and beyond, the actress tried to grasp some other words during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.
Larson and host Jimmy Fallon played "The Whisper Challenge" during her appearance, in which they both wore noise-canceling headphones and read sentences out loud, trying to get the other one to figure out exactly what they were saying. Luckily, Larson's many talents include hilariously reading Jimmy Fallon's lips and mouthing difficult phrases.
While she did guess "the pursuit of happiness" as "the prosciutto of happiness," the star still was pretty impressive at playing the game and looked to be having a damn good time doing it.
Watch the giddy clip here.
While the word about Larson is making its way through Hollywood and beyond, the actress tried to grasp some other words during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.
Larson and host Jimmy Fallon played "The Whisper Challenge" during her appearance, in which they both wore noise-canceling headphones and read sentences out loud, trying to get the other one to figure out exactly what they were saying. Luckily, Larson's many talents include hilariously reading Jimmy Fallon's lips and mouthing difficult phrases.
While she did guess "the pursuit of happiness" as "the prosciutto of happiness," the star still was pretty impressive at playing the game and looked to be having a damn good time doing it.
Watch the giddy clip here.
Advertisement