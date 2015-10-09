If you oohed and ahhed over the windswept hair, elegant victory rolls, and power ponytails coming out of Paris Fashion Week, you've witnessed the mastery of hairstylist Sam McKnight. The 30-year industry veteran is beloved by designers and models alike for his creative vision and jovial demeanor backstage. (It's no wonder Kate Moss counts him as one of her closest friends.)
To bring his dreamy, happy — yet very-sleep deprived — world into our own lives stateside, we tasked McKnight with keeping a diary of his week in Paris. From gorgeous backstage snaps to a walk through the city's gardens, click through to live vicariously, pick up some major hair inspiration, and maybe convince yourself to finally book that one-way ticket.
