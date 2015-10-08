Ever caught yourself envying the range, the passion, the sheer talent of an actor...while watching porn? Ever wish you could bring that same bravado into your own bedroom? Bona fide porn star Rocco "Italian Stallion" Siffredi has heard your woes and developed a solution. At the Siffredi Hard Academy, students are trained in all the, ahem, ins and outs of porn acting.
Siffredi will draw on 1,300 films' worth of experience to teach 21 aspiring porn stars the tricks of the trade over the course of two weeks. Don't fret if you didn't get your own acceptance letter to the Academy, though; if you happen to be living in or visiting Italy, you can tune into Universita del Porno, the reality show that will follow the students throughout the process, and learn what are sure to be some life-changing lessons right along with them.
Porn acting gets a lot of flak, whether for stiffness or lack thereof. From the comments he made on Perfil.com, though, it sounds like Siffredi is ready to break his students of these bad habits before they can even set: "Among my principles [is to] always use humility and irony," he said. That's an approach to porn we can get behind.
Check out the trailer for Universita del Porno below. It's all in Italian, but we have a feeling this is a show where body language tells the real story.
Siffredi will draw on 1,300 films' worth of experience to teach 21 aspiring porn stars the tricks of the trade over the course of two weeks. Don't fret if you didn't get your own acceptance letter to the Academy, though; if you happen to be living in or visiting Italy, you can tune into Universita del Porno, the reality show that will follow the students throughout the process, and learn what are sure to be some life-changing lessons right along with them.
Porn acting gets a lot of flak, whether for stiffness or lack thereof. From the comments he made on Perfil.com, though, it sounds like Siffredi is ready to break his students of these bad habits before they can even set: "Among my principles [is to] always use humility and irony," he said. That's an approach to porn we can get behind.
Check out the trailer for Universita del Porno below. It's all in Italian, but we have a feeling this is a show where body language tells the real story.
Advertisement