From high-collared frills to delicate lace to flower-power chokers, wedding style is constantly evolving. Sure, classic, white gowns have remained a favorite. And veils have endured as the go-to accessory. But there’s no denying that bridal fashion echoes trends of the time. In an incredible new video, Mode explores the evolution of the wedding dress over the past 100 years — and packs it all into just three minutes.
The retrospective video starts with an intricate lace dress from 1915, complete with a delicate, sheer veil. The skirts start get to fuller in the 1950s, bows take over in the 1960s, and there's just more of everything in the 1980s (basically all the makeup, hair, and frills you can handle). The real highlight of the video is in its final moments, which take us to 2015 and a nod to this year’s monumental marriage equality ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Watch the video below to see how wedding style has evolved over time. We promise major nostalgia and bridal style inspiration.
