Another lice tale recirculating recently places the blame on selfies. We reported on the news back in February of last year (with skepticism) and WBAY has the rumor mill swirling, yet again. While up to 12 million kids are infected with lice every year, they typically fall between the ages of 3 to 11. The selfie threat affects an older bunch — cellphone carrying teenagers. While Goldreyer says the probability of head-to-head pictures could be to blame — she has noticed an upswing of older teenagers coming in for treatment.Lice expert and founder of Fairy Tales Hair Care Risa Barash isn't so sure about the selfie phenomenon. "Lice don’t fly and they don’t jump, they crawl," she says. "They’re pretty slow, so the bug would have to be on the outside of your hair — because they live right on the scalp — and they would have to be swinging on a hair strand and, at the perfect moment, be next to the person and walk on over," she explains. "I don’t know about you, but my selfies take five seconds. The odds of that are slim to none.”Lice still is — and will probably remain — a threat for kids (and the parents who snuggle them) everywhere, but there's no need to start homeschooling or taking their cellphones away, just yet. "It's all a bit of a scare tactic," says Barash. But if you do find yourself itching come fall, both Goldreyer and Barash recommend raking through your hair with a metal comb as the easiest way to deal with the creepy crawlers."It’s an arduous process, it’s not fun," says Barash. "But we always tell our moms: if your kid comes home with lice, pour yourself a glass of wine, put a movie on for your kid, and comb, and keep combing." Barash's Lice Goodbye product also helps to dissolve the body of the bug, along with the glue that allows their eggs to sticks to the hair shaft, making the combing-out process a lot easier and the risk of reinfestation minimal. Barash adds that squeaky clean hair is sometimes a breeding ground for these tiny critters. “Their claws are really really tiny so if the hair has natural oils on it, [the lice] can’t attach to [the hair shaft] as easily, so they aren’t able to climb on board,” she explains.We're not saying you should stop cleansing your hair all together, but you should always be wary of sharing things like hats, pillows, combs, and brushes — especially the under-20 set.