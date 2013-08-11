Story from Hair

Weird-Looking, Weirder Name, But Boy Is This Hair Tamer Seriously Amazing

Megan McIntyre
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm, Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous. And, while we do love so many of those well-known, well-loved products with a loyal following, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our new beauty series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you really, truly should know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand new, but trust us: They've got staying power.
At first glance, this little oddity is not something you'd think about when you're envisioning beauty gamechangers. It looks goofy, it's got a weird name, and, isn't this for kids? Yes, to all of those things, yet despite all of that working against it, the Tangle Teezer is indeed worthy of Cult Classic status.
One of the biggest causes of hair breakage and damage can be traced back to vigorous brushing. Yanking your brush through your tangles, especially wet tangles, puts you on a direct path to frazzled, frizzy, not-so-pretty hair. Also, ow. There's nothing worse then dragging your brush quickly through your hair for a fast touch-up, only to accidentally yank out hair that got caught on a huge snarl.
The Tangle Teezer allows you to detangle even the most abused hair, without damaging it or causing pain. The secret is in the flexible bristles — they're firm enough to move through the hair, but have enough give when they encounter a tangle or snarl that they won't tug it out. The handleless design also allows you to control it and react to snarls faster. That means you don't have that "oh crud" moment you get with a traditional hairbrush where it encounters a snarl and you can't pull it away fast enough to prevent a giant clump of hair floating sadly to the ground.

We discovered this a few years ago while blindly clicking away on Amazon. We had lost more than our fair share of follicles to snarls and decided what the hell, we'd give it a shot. We've been using it religiously ever since. Many notable stylists also caught on to it early on as well, using it on clients in their salons. The brush has gone largely under the radar since its launch back in 2007, but due to a recent round of press from
The New York Times
, and celebrity endorsements from stars like Georgia May Jagger, Emma Watson, and Cara Delevigne, it's suddenly getting a ton of mainstream attention. About time this weird little wonder got its proper due.


$14.99, available at Amazon.


