Luxury high-street label, Reiss, is jumping on the beauty bandwagon and launching its first collection of scents. The two fragrances (one for women and one for men) are set for a September debut, and will be stocked exclusively in Selfridges. Swanky! Reiss follows in the footsteps of Topshop, which boasts a blooming cosmetics line, and French Connection, which dabbles in homewares. It seems these days, clothes alone just don’t cut it, the customer truly does want to live, wear, and smell like the brand.
Having recently celebrated 40 years in business, founder David Reiss felt it was time for a change. So, working closely with perfume designer, Azzi Glasser, he took this next step. “The luxury experience is driven by stimulating the senses within a space; whether visually inspiring through print and silhouette, texturally enticing in beautiful fabrication, or indeed provoking a response with a bespoke scent,” he says.
So, what can we expect from Reiss’ fragrances? Well, judging by what we know already: only good things. As the go-to for sophistication on the high street, with well-executed and well-made garments, prospects don’t look too shabby for the brand's fragrances. Add to that the chic packaging (scoring tips from Phoebe Philo, perhaps?), and the tasteful top notes of sequoia wood, musk, and baies, and we’re stoked for the women's offering. For men, they’re serving up something a little moodier. Black Oudh brings clary sage, laurel, and vetiver.
Photo: Courtesy of Reiss
