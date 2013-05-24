Luxury high-street label, Reiss, is jumping on the beauty bandwagon and launching its first collection of scents. The two fragrances (one for women and one for men) are set for a September debut, and will be stocked exclusively in Selfridges. Swanky! Reiss follows in the footsteps of Topshop, which boasts a blooming cosmetics line, and French Connection, which dabbles in homewares. It seems these days, clothes alone just don’t cut it, the customer truly does want to live, wear, and smell like the brand.