There's been a lot of talk lately about the current state of street style , and some of the debate is valid: Tons of blogs that originally scoped out stylish unknowns are now slaves to the whims of the fashion set, taking photos of the big names outside shows and passing it off as regular old candid street style. If there was anyone left who could offer a unique, down-to-earth opinion on the issue, it's The Man Repeller — and now we got our wish.