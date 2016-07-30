Nothing Lasts Forever At This On-Point Instagram Shop

I've already come clean about my newfound obsession with shopping on Instagram. Having almost given up regular online shopping completely, I've stumbled upon tons of accounts selling one-of-a-kind finds on the platform. My latest favorite is Na Nin Vintage. Based in Richmond, VA, this Insta-shop allows you to purchase by leaving your email address in the comment section.
Each day, Na Nin posts a new batch of every minimalist's dream vintage pieces, from gingham blouses and mesh sandals to silky tops and low-heeled mules. It's the kind of stuff you dig for at thrift stores and vintage shops, but are only lucky enough to find every once in a while. Some of the pieces are so on-point, in fact, that they resemble popular designer duds (take this Rachel Comey-esque crochet top, or these Maryam Nassir Zadeh-ish sandals, for example). And the prices are unbeatable — to this day, I don't think I've seen one piece over $100.
The only problem? Everything sells so quickly. So far, my relationship with Na Nin's vintage shop is one of reoccurring heartbreak — I fall in love with, say, a silk cami, only to notice it's been scooped up by random.girl@hotmail.com. The shop's recent collaboration with indie retailer Lisa Says Gah sold out just as quickly, too.
Sure, the photos sometimes get a little too artsy and only show you the corner or one side of the product, but often, the sleeve of an amazing blouse is all you really need to see to know you need it. I'm learning now that Na Nin Vintage is a game of speed: If I want to get my hands on some of these treasures, I can't think twice about it — it's comment or cry. So, pardon me while I turn post notifications on for this too-good-to-be-true page. Click on for love letters to a few of the amazing finds that, sadly, we've all missed.
