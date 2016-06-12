In a new video from Shape, trainer Courtney Paul shows you how to get strong, toned arms.
Yoga doesn't just ease period cramps and indigestion — it can even help with headaches. Try one of these seven poses the next time you feel one coming on.
We've all been there: All those healthy foods you were so excited to buy end up costing you half a month's rent. Luckily, Self has rounded up 11 tips to eat healthy on a budget.
Your schedule can get in the way of eating well, too. If you're feeing crunched for time in the mornings, these quick and nutritious breakfast ideas are just what you need.
Do you stretch before you run? Do avoid running outside during the winter? If so, you might be building your running regimen around some major myths. But don't worry; this guide will set you straight.
