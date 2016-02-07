Dry January is officially over. If you've been celebrating a little too hard, listen up. These yoga poses will ease your hangover symptoms and help you sweat the booze out.
These high-protein breakfasts will start your day off right. Here's the twist: None of them are eggs.
Quick, healthy, and warm? These soup recipes are perfect for winter weekday cooking.
Upgrade your plank with this one move from Self. It's a core workout that adds cardio, too. How's that for multitasking?
Around this time of year, it's safe to say you probably have some kind of cold. Whether you're perpetually froggy or can't stop blowing your nose, you may still want to hit the gym. Consult this checklist before heading out to make sure you really shouldn't just stay in bed.
