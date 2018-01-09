How To Read Someone You've Just Met, According To An Astrologer

Bedell is quick to add that, if you're making your guess based on little more than an assumption or something you've heard about this person, kindly don't. "Let others show you who they are first," he says. "Stay open to undiscovered astrological virtues, too, as opposed to enforcing confirmation bias." So, if you've never gotten along with, say, a Sagittarius, and you meet someone who rubs you the wrong way, you may feel justified in assuming they're a Sagittarius, but that wouldn't be fair to them — or the general population of Sags, for that matter.