How To Do Winter, According To Zara

We already know that Zara has us covered for more Christmas parties than any one person could (or should) attend. But, winter isn't just about romping around from fête to fête. What about the days when it's almost too cold to leave the comfort of your couch? Or those dressed-up family affairs, or those end-of-year compensation talks at work, or an ice skating outing with friends? Unsurprisingly, Zara has a piece (or four) for all of these winter happenings, too.
The brand's layering prowess is starting to rub off on us, for sure, which is why we're hitting up the new arrivals section to get all our essentials sorted. From structured dusters and puffers to silky tops and ruffled sweaters, we're actually getting excited to pile on the pieces this season. Click on for the Zara must-haves that make the idea of winter (as in real, cold, snowy winter) feel way less dreadful.
The brand's layering prowess is starting to rub off on us, for sure, which is why we're hitting up the new arrivals section to get all our essentials sorted. From structured dusters and puffers to silky tops and ruffled sweaters, we're actually getting excited to pile on the pieces this season. Click on for the Zara must-haves that make the idea of winter (as in real, cold, snowy winter) feel way less dreadful.