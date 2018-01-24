20 Styling Tips We're Stealing From Zara's New Arrivals

Monkey see, monkey do. That's kind of how we feel about the styling every time Zara's new arrivals come out. Not only are the pieces themselves fresh and exciting, but it's how the retailer puts them all together that really gets us shopping. And if Zara says mixing gingham and plaid is cool, well, sign us up.
It's felt like a long, long sale season (in fact, Zara's sale is still going strong), so we were pretty excited to see a fresh batch of looks on the site this week — ones that look a little more spring-y, but are just as well-styled as ever. Especially around this time of year, when winter dressing can feel a little dull, it's always nice to look forward to a change in seasons — and get our outfit-making gears turning.
Get your pen and paper ready — or rather, prepare to screenshot some (if not all) of the looks ahead. Ahead are 20 we're trying stat, and we might go as far as to say we even want the blue hair...