20 Styling Tips We're Stealing From Zara's New Arrivals

It's felt like a long, long sale season (in fact, Zara's sale is still going strong ), so we were pretty excited to see a fresh batch of looks on the site this week — ones that look a little more spring-y, but are just as well-styled as ever. Especially around this time of year, when winter dressing can feel a little dull, it's always nice to look forward to a change in seasons — and get our outfit-making gears turning.