It's likely that you recognise Sami's face as that of Zac Efron's better half, but if that's all you know, it's about time you got better acquainted with this girl, pronto.



Why? Beyond Sami's evident beauty, she has brains to match. She has a Masters from San Francisco University in Global Entrepreneurship, as well as a degree in Marketing, and, after leaving her successful career at a tech start up in San Fran, she has established herself as one of LA's hottest fashion icons and has a collection of vintage clothing so mouth-watering it's hard to comprehend. Known for her signature Levi's 501s, marabou jackets, leotards, berets and Converse, Sami's cutting through the noise of the West Coast uniform of skinny black jeans and a white tee. Oh, and she's won six California state champion gold medals in gymnastics, and lived and worked in Paris, Barcelona, Spain, and Taiwan.



Over to Sami...