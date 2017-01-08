How I Resolved To Help Friends Dealing With Death

One phrase a grieving person is almost certain to hear again and again is: “Let me know if you need anything.” But, few take advantage of that offer. Because it’s not always clear if it’s earnest or boilerplate. Because loss can be so disorienting that the person who just experienced it might not know what they need. So, don’t let yourself off the hook (and place the onus on the grief-stricken) with some vague offer to help. Instead, ask that person what their favourite takeout restaurant is, and buy a gift certificate. Say you’re headed to the supermarket later in the week and would like to pick up some groceries for them. Offer to connect them with others who have experienced a similar loss and, of course, follow through.