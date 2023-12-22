Your 2024 Horoscope Is Here & It’s Going To Be Transformative

Friends come and go in 2024, but the real ones stay with you throughout the course of the year. Think of this as a time in which you are redefining your needs and wants in relationships. The lunar eclipse on 25th March in Libra, along with the solar eclipses on 8th April in Aries and 2nd October in Libra, are removing the blinders from your eyes and allowing you to see people for who they truly are. This awakening will create conflicting emotions since you want to fight to keep these partnerships intact. The good news is that Pluto in Aquarius is bringing in people who are more in alignment with your current beliefs and will treat you with respect.