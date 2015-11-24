I asked Dr Marilyn Aitkenhead – an occupational psychologist and owner of a firm which supports organisations in their leadership – whether there was something about millennials like Leah, Chloe and I that made us particularly susceptible to workplace bullying. While she hasn’t identified a clear link, she commented that the dominance of technology and social media often exacerbates such instances of harassment.



Dr Aitkenhead suggests a few helpful steps for people who are being bullied, to relieve the day-to-day stress. As well as speaking to someone outside of the office such as a counsellor or psychologist, she mentions the importance of building up personal resilience. “That’s reminding yourself that you’re good at solving problems, and you can deal with challenges pretty effectively. Bring up some memories of when you’ve done that, and specific times when somebody has enjoyed your company – when a friend has reached out to help you and when you’ve reached out to help a friend”.



I suggest the positive affirmations I memorised to help me through the day, and she agrees that the idea could be affective, adding that more visual people might prefer pictures of places, “or things that they like to do that are evidence of their prowess in something”.



If problems don't resolve naturally, Dr Aitkenhead suggests looking into dignity at work policies or taking out a grievance with your work's human resources (HR) department. Almost all employers have guidelines to follow when it comes to formally raising issues; this usually involves sending off a written complaint, before a meeting with a neutral party is arranged to try and rectify the issue. While you are in the process of doing this, the mental health charity, Mind, suggests that you avoid situations where you are alone with the person bothering you, or else record their behaviour/ save any emails that might be useful when making your formal complaint.

