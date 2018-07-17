A 26-Year-Old Womb Cancer Survivor On How To Spot The Symptoms

They eventually agreed to re-scan me as my symptoms were getting worse. I had surgery to remove a lump and they did a biopsy to work out what it was, then two months later I was told it was cancer. I wasn’t expecting it because you imagine you’d get bad news much sooner. I'd gone to the hospital halfway through a work day, I’d left all my stuff on my desk and my computer turned on, thinking there was no problem. Then they told me and I was given a clinical nurse specialist and they took me into a Macmillan room and handed me leaflets about womb cancer and hysterectomies. That was when I got really upset. This all happened within the space of about 10 minutes. I always knew everything was worse than the doctors had thought because they’d been underplaying my symptoms the whole way along, but it was a big shock and I hadn’t expected it to be cancer.