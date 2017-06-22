Hot Sex Positions For When You Want To Be On Top

It feels good to be on top — of your career, your to-do list, and, of course, your partner during sex. Being on top during sex, otherwise known as cowgirl or cowboy position, allows you to control the depth of penetration and the pace, while also keeping eye contact with your partner. It's a classic position that creates an ultimate pairing: intimacy and eroticism.
But just like missionary position, there's more than one way to do this classic pose. First things first: It's not just a position for straight couples. Thanks to the miracle of strap-ons, two partners with vaginas can try it, and anyone with an anus can enjoy riding on top. And the variations of this position for both straight and same-sex couples can be just as fun (if not more fun) than the original. Ahead, some great ways to mix up cowgirl/cowboy position.