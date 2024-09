From Lace Fronts To “Buss Downs”, A Beginner’s Guide To Buying A Wig

When it comes to the price tag, synthetic wigs are usually the more affordable option, with prices ranging from around £25 to £120 depending on the vibe you’re going for (they are also widely accessible with some synthetic wigs available to purchase from Amazon). Human hair wigs are an entirely different story; these can start at £150 and go all the way up to £1,200 or more for customised units. Check out brands like HoneyHand Ruka Hair , and Gina Knight Wig Design , for human and synthetic hair wigs in European and natural coily textures. Whether you're looking for your first synthetic wig or have decided that human hair units are your only way of life these brands are doing it for the culture. “It’s easy and harmless to try on a wig. There’s no damage to your actual hair,” says Ayegbusi. “But if you do decide to try, do your research. And if you’re going to invest, choose quality.”