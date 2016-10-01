When you're in a relationship, even one built on high levels of trust, checking your partner's can phone be a constant temptation. However, a new survey has found that women in the UK are more likely to do so than men.
Overall, 27% of women who participated in a YouGov survey said they check their partner's phone, compared to 21% of men. The phone-checking rate is highest among women aged between 30 and 44, with 36% of participants in this group saying they look through through their partner's mobile.
It's surely no coincidence, though, that the survey also found men are more likely to have something on their phone that they don't want their partner to see. Overall, 11% of men said they have something to hide on their phone, compared to just 2% of women.
This rate rises pretty sharply among men aged between 18 and 29, with 26% of participants in this group admitting their mobile contains something they'd rather keep hidden from their partner. At 17%, the rate is also high among men aged between 30 and 44.
Overall, the survey found that 87% of people don't actually mind if their partner takes a look at their phone. Yet unsurprisingly given the survey's other findings, men are nearly twice as likely to be unhappy about having their phone checked than women.
