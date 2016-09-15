Yellow was the colour of the season for SS16, popping up all over the catwalks of Gucci, Stella McCartney, Burberry, Emilia Wickstead and Christopher Kane and was a core part of Céline's AW16 collection unveiled in March. Then a few months later, we all fell in love with Beyoncé's ruffled, billowing Roberto Cavalli marigold gown that she wore in the "Hold Up" video for the aptly named Lemonade album...
But before you sigh and immediately write this off as a trend to avoid, we're here to step in and show you the simplest and easiest ways to incorporate yellow into your life. While last season was all about vibrant lemons and sunny shades, for autumn the colour is sticking around in a more demure turmeric shade. Click on for our edit of the must-have mustard pieces.
