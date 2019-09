Why You NEED To Pay Attention To What You Eat In The Morning

Or just a liiiiiittle bit of gas. Everyone's body is different. Some of us just don't feel hungry upon first waking up and others are ravenous. But, for almost everyone the period between dinner and breakfast is the longest your body goes without fuel. That doesn't mean everyone needs a king-sized feast first thing in the morning, but all our bodies need protein, fat, and carbohydrates to function properly. Think of your body as if it were your car. All cars need gas and oil, but you know best what kind and how much it needs. Did you work out hard the night before? Are you pregnant or breastfeeding? You might need a bigger breakfast than someone who's been snoozing on a beach vacation all week. But, whether you're lounging around or pumping iron, your body will do it better with the fuel of a nutritionally balanced meal.