Why L.A. Celebs Love This Eye-Brightening Liner Look

When it comes to pulling off white liner, Fenty global makeup artist Priscilla Ono says to treat it like any other bright shade and keep the rest of your makeup minimal. "Remember it's a bright colour, so it actually really stands out; sometimes less is more," Ono says. And, rather than building up the colour, be sure to choose formulas that go on opaque with the first swipe. "You want to make sure you're applying a very thin amount [which] will look nice and smooth. Don't go too thick with it because you can actually see texture more," she says.