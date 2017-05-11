In London, a restaurant can be almost anything: a cat home, a co-working space, even a public toilet – nowhere is off-limits for a great sharing plate or killer coffee. Lately, though, we've found that some of our favourite restaurants are also our favourite galleries, workshop venues and performance spaces. Is it really too much to ask to eat our dinner in the shadow of a Damien Hirst? Or lunch where the salt and pepper shakers are designed by a Turner prize-nominated artist? Or, just for once, attend a philosophy discussion while grabbing a coffee? We thought not – so we've rounded up our favourite places to get a culture fix with a side of great food and drink.
Dedicated Feature
The Perfect Drink For A Night In