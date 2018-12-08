Two Senior Editors At Penguin Share Their Reading List

Beth: Yes. My mum is a massive reader and she writes as well so as children [books were] what we were given the whole time. I have this vivid memory of finishing my first book, which was Watership Down, and feeling this huge sense of achievement. From then on I was completely hooked. My 6-year-old is at that point now and she’s so happy about it – she’ll come down the stairs and shout, "I finished it!" My kids are constantly asking me to buy them things and I almost always say no but when it comes to books I say, "You can ask me about them whenever you like." It’s such a joy for them and that feeling of independence is just great.