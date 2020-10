It's worth mentioning that colloquially, the phrase 'hyperfertility' has taken on another definition, one resting on stereotypes around people from certain backgrounds (like Catholic or South Asian backgrounds ), and carries negative connotations of its own. For example as behavioural scientist and writer Dr Pragya Agarwal noted in a piece for The Independent, the fact that women of colour are often presumed to be 'hyperfertile' and even "contributors to rapid population growth and crowding in inner city areas" means that for those women of colour struggling with issues of infertility, help is not forthcoming. Reckoning with one's problems conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term when it is assumed that because of your background or culture that you can and will have many children brings with it guilt and shame. But not only are those stereotypes of being especially fertile damaging for the women in those communities, they also distract from how devastating potential 'super-fertility', and in turn, recurrent miscarriages, can be.