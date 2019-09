Why Ramadan Is About More Than Fasting

And, yes, fasting plays a major role in reaffirming Muslims' faith, too. Beyond avoiding food and drink from sunset to sundown (and breaking the fast with a meal known as an iftar every night), "fasting" also means avoiding bad behaviour. This might mean cutting back on gossip, practicing patience, or controlling your temper — any social habit you have that may end up hurting others. "When you're fasting, you become aware of everything you do and how you react in every situation," Khatri says.