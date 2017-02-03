"In Europe all products have had to remove the term 'probiotic' from them because currently the European Food Safety Authority don't think the science is good enough behind those products. A lot of commercial products currently on the market don't even make it through the digestive environment," Lindsay says. "But if you want to try something, it's important to look at the numbers of bacteria – you need big numbers, billions if not trillions of bacteria. Something with 10 bacteria in is not even going to touch the sides." For Karen, the impact of the gut health trend has helped to grow her customer base, but she's concerned about the number of 'wellness' firms jumping on the probiotic bandwagon to sell products that are nowhere near as nourishing or wholesome as the bread into which she's poured her heart and soul. "A lot of the products on the market are like de-bloat and prebiotic capsules, but you would only ever have to buy that to unclog bad food that you ate," she says. "It's best just to eat efficiently and eat to nourish the body." Indeed, when it comes to natural probiotics and prebiotics, her advice is to eat bananas, apples, raw garlic, onions, homemade hummus, teff and natural, live yoghurt, rather than spending money on supplements like inulin, unless you really need to. "I'm not making sacrifices," she says. "I eat pizza, I drink wine, I'll have a beer; if I want chocolate, I'll have some chocolate – but I've got good energy, I don't get sick, and I work hard. It's feeding my gut with these consistent sources of nourishment that makes the difference."