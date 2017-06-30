Sure, a grey hair here and there is natural. But whether or not you're excited to look a little more like Storm, getting them earlier than the rest of your friends is definitely a bit confusing. So why do some people get to experience greys earlier than others? And why does our hair have to go grey at all?
First off, you have to understand that it's actually pigment that creates the colour of our hair — not some integral element of the hair itself. And, as part of the normal ageing process, your body's production of that pigment slows down. You'll notice more grey hair as the amount of pigment decreases and, when there's no pigment, hair will become white.
Most people notice their first grey hairs in their 30s and have a significant amount by their 50s. But it's not totally unusual for that process to start in your 20s with the odd grey hair or two. Whether or not you get those "premature" greys depends almost entirely on your genetics, but researchers are still figuring out exactly which genes are involved. And although the jury is still out as to whether or not stress causes greys, freaking out about those silver strands certainly doesn't help.
That said, there are a few health issues that can contribute to premature greys, though having grey hairs in your 20s doesn't automatically mean there's something wrong. Of course, grey hairs won't be your only symptoms, but knowing that they could be linked with something health-related may help you figure out why you're the only one in your family #blessed enough to be dealing with them at your age. Continue on to learn more about what could be causing your silver hairs.