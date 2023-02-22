There’s An Ugly Side To Mixing Work And Wellness

Dr. Taylor suggests, if you want your employees to relax and be well, pay them more and give them reasonable hours, so they can go enjoy the wellness or health activities that work for them in their own time. And if you want to find a way to team bond, give people choices, so they don't feel coerced into doing what the highest person on the chain wants to do. Giving people options can help employers avoid myriad "wellnessXwork" pitfalls. "There could be situations where someone needs accommodation if they're a person with a disability," Dr. Taylor says. "There also might be a financial cost to get to a place for team bonding. And, if it's a spa experience, who is providing the service? Is it a man or a woman? If it’s beauty related like a facial, does the spa worker know how to work with Black skin?" These are all things employers need to account for — and giving employees choices can only help. Beyond this, it's important to make a conscious effort to give employees a space to share if they're uncomfortable with a choice, where they can be heard without judgment.