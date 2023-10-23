Your Horoscope This Week: October 23 to October 28

Leo, this isn’t the most smooth-sailing week for you, as your Leo nature squares off (creates astrological friction) with the Sun, Mercury, and Mars — all in the sign of Scorpio — and also squares off with the Taurus lunar eclipse happening at the end of the week. Make sure to breathe and give yourself plenty of time to reflect on the internal and external changes occurring in your life right now. Avoid making rash decisions just because you feel triggered. Take your time to process what your heart really needs to feel most at peace.