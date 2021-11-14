Your Horoscope This Week: November 14, 2021

We begin this week with the aftershocks of Mercury in Scorpio’s opposition to Uranus in Taurus. All one has to do is look at the ground with its crumbling leaves to know that November is a month of endings. Sometimes, they’re as bright as they are painful. Sometimes, they are unmistakable; sometimes they’re unspoken. If you didn’t know, then surely you know now as the Sun continues its slow saunter under Scorpio’s stars like a goth on a hot day. The Asteroid Vesta prepares to leave Scorpio on the 16th, and the time of invocation must give way to a time of presence and searching in the dark. The veil is not only thin, it’s a long black lace dragging along the ground, stepped on by insistent Mars and sharp-tongued Mercury who are just as dramatic and drawn to the dark as the Sun is in Scorpio, if not more so. Venus, meanwhile, makes her way through Capricorn, doing her damnedest to make the best of difficult relationship times and prepare for what might come (see: Venus retrograde). The asteroid Juno enters Capricorn as well, echoing themes of relation, especially in situations where two people must negotiate power between — and over — each other.
On November 14th, Venus makes a square to Chiron in Aries, bringing up tensions around material values that we subscribe to over time and what our child selves need to believe about this world and our value in it. Venus in Capricorn makes a trine to Uranus in Taurus on the 19th, hours before the full moon in Taurus echoes these tensions with meaningful (if maybe uncomfortable) shifts in circumstance and perspective. Meanwhile, the trine between Pluto in Capricorn and the full moon in Taurus is a shadow that creeps over the rest of November. And, while trines can be a blessing, there’s an understanding that what’s ultimately good for us doesn’t always feel so good at first.
This week’s other strong aspects give us insight into this understanding from different angles. The square that the Sun in Scorpio makes to Jupiter in Aquarius on the 15th is a negotiation between fear and intuition, between what we wish for and what we fear might happen. The sextile that the Sun makes to Pluto in Capricorn on the 16th smooths these concerns, putting our fears in perspective and allowing us to see the progress we have made despite (and because of) the world we were given. The opposition that Mars in Scorpio makes to Uranus on the 17th is a challenge and a resolution, reminding us that even the best laid plans are subject to the Earth’s demands. The trine that Mercury in Scorpio makes to Neptune in Pisces joins the chorus, maintaining the sentiment that letting go is the only way to enjoy getting what you got.
Here, I might leave you with some words from one of the most Scorpio singers of all, Björk: “If you wake up, and the day feels broken, just lean into the crack and it will tremble ever so nicely. Notice how it sparkles. Down there I can decide what I give, but it's not up to me what I get given.”