Your Horoscope This Week: November 12 to November 18

This first week of Venus in Libra will feel refreshing and filled with possibilities, especially once the Scorpio New Moon strikes on November 13. The ten days after a new moon tend to be the best periods for setting intentions for how you’d like the next six months to go, and since this week’s new moon is not an eclipse, you’ll find it easier to focus on your priorities without feeling overwhelmed.
Collectively, the global awakening we’ve been experiencing will only seem to get increasingly stronger thanks to this transformational lunation.
Mercury’s newfound presence in Sagittarius further amplifies our collective feelings of expansion and growth, but it could also make us feel restless or overly optimistic when thinking of the future. Our mission this week is to allow ourselves to dream beyond our current circumstances while also finding ways to ground ourselves and remain practical in the pursuit of our long-term objectives.
Read your horoscopes for your sun and rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, now that Mercury is in your fellow Fire sign of Sagittarius for the next two weeks, your sector of expansion and long journeys is activated. You’re dreaming up new worlds, and wanting to explore new ventures. But since Jupiter, Sagittarius’ ruling planet, is currently retrograde until the end of the year, you’re being cautioned to not take too many risks when planning your next adventure — baby steps are key.
The Scorpio New Moon strikes on Monday the 13th, and this is the main astrological highlight of the week. You’ll be reflecting on ways to deepen your bonds, be they financial, spiritual, or physical. You’ll also feel ready to cut ties with toxic people or situations that you may have previously found it challenging to release. This isn’t the most light-hearted new moon — it’ll push you to do shadow work and face your own demons. But by the end of the week, you’re likely to feel completely rejuvenated.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Mercury’s presence in Sagittarius highlights your sector of outside resources and merging, so it’s likely that you’ll be brainstorming ways to maximize your wealth these next two weeks. Just make sure you’re not falling for any get-rich-quick schemes, and that you’re also finding ways to diversify your investments instead of putting all your eggs in one basket.
The Scorpio New Moon occurs on the 13th, making this week prime time for setting your new moon intentions, particularly when it has to do with the types of relationships that you want to cultivate in your life these next six months. Last month’s lunar eclipse in your sign showed you the patterns you were ready to end, but which new patterns are you now ready to begin? Take time to reflect on that this week.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, now that your planetary ruler Mercury has entered your opposite sign of Sagittarius for the next two weeks, your wild side is emerging, and you’re seeking a companion (or more than one) to come along with you for the ride. This is an ideal week to check-in on those you call your friends, and to also ensure that your relationships aren’t solely existing for light-hearted reasons, but that you’re also able to show up when circumstances feel challenging.
The Scorpio New Moon on the 13th invites you to own up to your imperfections while having compassion for the imperfections of those around you. A character trait you previously viewed as a flaw may turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Try your best to remain open-hearted this week rather than jumping to conclusions about other people’s behaviour or motives. Focus instead on identifying your own.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Mercury’s presence in Sagittarius this week could have you feeling overstimulated. It’s best to take part in physical exercise, as it’ll help you release mental and physical tension. Spending time outdoors will also benefit you as you adjust to the post-eclipse energy in the cosmos. Finding ways to regulate your nervous system should be your main mission this week, and that may mean disconnecting from the opinions of others for a while.
The Scorpio New Moon on the 13th is an invitation to unwind and start fresh, particularly when it comes to romance and creativity. You’ll notice that within ten days of this new moon your imagination will be filled with exciting ways to bring a childhood dream to life. You’ll also feel more magnetic, loving, and sensual under this lunar energy, allowing you to deepen your bond with your current or potential partner(s).
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, now that Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is in your fellow Fire sign of Sagittarius for the next two weeks, you’re in the mood to take greater leaps of faith, particularly in matters of the heart. Your more flirtatious and hilarious side will emerge due to Mercury in Sag. This week’s about living in the moment and releasing your need to control what’s coming next.
That may be somewhat easier read than done though, Leo, as the Scorpio New Moon on the 13th highlights a desire for profound change in your domestic sector, which could lead to you implementing a plan to either move, relocate, or set firmer boundaries with family members in order to maintain your peace. Not everyone will feel comfortable with this aspect of yourself emerging, but the most important part is for you to feel at ease with your decisions.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, your planetary ruler Mercury spends its first full week in Sagittarius, and since Sag is a sign that creates astrological friction with your Virgo nature, you may find it challenging to stay focused as the week begins, because you’ll have so many options being presented in front of you. Just remember that not all that glitters is gold, so it’s okay to say no to something — even if everyone else would’ve jumped on the opportunity.
The Scorpio New Moon strikes on the 13th, encouraging you to maintain a sense of discernment when it comes to what you speak about and who you share your ideas with. Keeping your latest plans under wraps is the name of the game this week, as much of the magic will occur behind-the-scenes. Put in the work quietly, and prepare for your grand reveal (ideally within ten days of the new moon).
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, now that Venus is settled in your sign, and Mercury is in Sag, you’re looking at life more optimistically. But this could also lead to you focusing so much on the positives that you miss out on the practical realities of life. This is an ideal week for creating a vision board, or leaving yourself a voice note where you lay out your game plan for the upcoming six months. This week’s Scorpio New Moon on the 13th will help kickstart many of those intentions, and you’ll feel spiritually and financially celebrated.
This is also the time to be emotionally in tune with yourself, Libra, particularly if you previously were bypassing more challenging emotions in favor of keeping things “chill”. This final full week of Scorpio Season helps you get used to penetrating the depths of your own psyche, while also feeling connected to the collective psyche. Venus’ transit through your sign will lead to more people listening to what you say and paying attention to what you do — use this gift wisely.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you’re still adjusting to this post-eclipse world, and this week’s new moon in your sign provides you with the reset that your body and spirit has been seeking. If you can, spend time near bodies of water reflecting on what you’re ready to cleanse in your life. Imagine yourself feeling fulfilled and serene in your ideal environments, living out your self-curated dream experience. This Scorpio new moon wants you to release limiting beliefs about what’s possible in your life, and surrender to the divine possibilities of what can come forth.
Mercury’s presence in Sag stimulates exciting new developments when it comes to financial revenues. You’re encouraged to adopt a growth-mindset rather than a scarcity based one. View any financial errors from your past as lessons learned, helping you step into greater prosperity. You can tap into your inner wealth at any point in time, and through doing so you’ll be better positioned to envision ways to manifest and sustain material wealth too. Allow Venus’ current presence in Libra to help you find harmony.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, now that Mercury’s in your sign for the next two weeks, your mind is racing with different ideas for improving your life, as well as the lives of others. People are more likely to let you call the shots during Mercury’s transit through Sagittarius, but you may also be more reckless and unpredictable than usual. Make sure to use your words and platform wisely, and speak to enact the type of change you want to see in the world, rather than simply putting on a show.
The Scorpio New Moon strikes on the 13th, initiating a profound shift in your own spiritual belief system. Chances are you’ll connect with a part of your inner nature that had previously been eclipsed, or buried deep within you. This can lead to a catharsis of sorts, so don’t be surprised if this week you find yourself more sensitive than you’ve felt all year. Let the tears flow if they want to flow, Sag. Let them cleanse you.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week’s Scorpio New Moon helps you reflect on your friendships and what they mean to you. You’re not known for being overly expressive or sentimental, but Scorpio Season is activating a more vulnerable side within you, which you may at first only reveal to yourself and a few trusted comrades. You’ll feel liberated by your powers of self-expression, and if you lean into the powers of transparency you’re also likely to feel deeply seen.
Now that Venus, the Planet of Love, is in your fellow Cardinal sign of Libra for the next few weeks, you’re likely to look at your career from a more creative perspective. You have the power to reimagine what work means to you — this could look like giving yourself more time to play, to rest, to fantasize, and to release outdated modes of behaviour that kept you stuck in the same old cycles of creation or implementation. This week’s Scorpio-Libra energy awakens you to new possibilities, Capricorn. Say yes to the ones that feel right.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week you’re looking at your life from a whole new set of eyes. Mercury’s presence in Sagittarius is opening you up to new avenues of communication and community, helping you be at the right place at the right time. This allows you to make magic with people who want you to succeed and who aren’t intimidated by your light. There’s power in numbers, so whether you’re at the head of an activist movement or you’re ready to launch a start-up, this is the week to clearly go for the gold. “Leap and the net will appear,” should be your mantra.
The Scorpio New Moon strikes on the 13th and squares off (creates astrological friction) with your Aquarian nature. This new moon pushes you out of your comfort zone by asking you to check in with your values and your objectives for the next six months. Make sure that the duties you’re taking on are emotionally-motivated rather than solely serving your ego or pride.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Mercury’s now in your fellow Mutable sign of Sagittarius for the next two weeks, allowing you to be more open to risk-taking and travel this week. Your carefree nature will attract like-minded comrades who will encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and let yourself be led by the wind. Just make sure to come back to solid ground after your experiences in la-la land.
This new moon week inspires you to be fiercer and unapologetic in the pursuit of what you want. Now that Saturn, the Planet of Challenge, is direct in your sign for the next seven months, you can better hear and see yourself, and others can better see and hear you too. Take advantage of this cosmic momentum and get clear about what you want. The Scorpio new moon on the 13th allows you to write down specific intentions for how you’d like to transform your life moving forward. Have fun visualising!