Your Horoscope This Week: 25th To 31st May

Aries, Saturn’s first full week in your sign is giving “new character unlocked.” It’s been nearly three decades since this transit last occurred, and you’re not who you were back then (or even six weeks ago). This week reminds you that structure can be a love language when used to build a life you actually enjoy. You might be feeling the urge to reinvent yourself from the inside out — your look, your boundaries, your morning routine. No need to do it all in one day, though. The Aries magic is in bold action, not rushed action. Think: what does the future version of me need today? Then give yourself that. Saturn wants discipline, but it also wants truth. So start showing up as the version of yourself who knows what they’re capable of.