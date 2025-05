Gemini Season Is Here — & You’ll Adopt A Temporary Love Language

It can sometimes seem that Gemini is the most hated sign on the internet. The memes alone can send anyone into a dizzy state. Geminis have a rep for being liars, but that isn’t wholly true. First of all, everyone, no matter what sign you are, can lie, cheat, and steal. No one is immune from human temptation. Because Gemini is the most open about their endeavors and laughs about it, they get categorized in that box. Also, because Gemini is a wordsmith, they'll describe situations with flowery prose, which can be confusing. Don't get me wrong, gossip reigns high, so try to hush on spilling the tea. There are good attributes to Gemini: The sign is a ride-or-die pal, clever, quick-witted, and accepting. They’ll never judge anyone — except themselves because Gemini strives for perfection within and holds themselves to a high standard.