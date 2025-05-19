Your Horoscope This Week: May 18 To 24

Cosmic beings, take a deep breath. You’ve made it. After the emotional exorcism that was the Scorpio full moon, we’re entering a recalibration portal. The week begins with the moon still waning, helping us shed any leftover energetic debris from the past six months. Taurus Season holds us in its earthy arms for just a few more days, reminding us to eat the damn cake, log oﬀ early, touch grass, and just be. This final stretch of Taurus Season isn’t about pushing forward. It’s about softening into what is. Trust that there’s power in stillness.
Then, on May 21st, the sun shifts into curious, clever Gemini, and everything gets a little lighter. Gemini Season brings us the gift of perspective. If Taurus taught us to build the foundation, Gemini reminds us that we don’t have to do it alone. Communication becomes our best friend. Words, ideas, and connections come alive — it’s very “bird leaves the nest” energy. Think: wind in your hair, playlist on shuﬄe, finally ready to tell your story with no shame in your game. It’s a season of creative alignment and mental expansion.
But we’re still holding one last emotional wave. Saturn, the planet of boundaries and maturity, is completing its final week in Pisces after being there since March 8th, 2023. This is huge. Pisces energy had us swimming in our feels these past two years — dissolving illusions, learning deep soul lessons, and confronting our inner martyr. This week, we may feel that vulnerability hangover. But it’s also a powerful threshold moment. Saturn moves into Aries on May 25th for the first time since 1999. A bold new chapter begins.
So let yourself cry and let yourself laugh this week. Reflect on what you’ve outgrown — not with judgment, but with pride. The old version of you got you here. The new version of you? They’re about to soar.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you know that feeling when the wind changes direction and suddenly everything smells like possibility? That’s Gemini Season blowing into your communication sector starting May 21st. The first half of the week still has a Taurus vibe — slow and sensual — but by midweek, your inner narrator kicks in loud and clear. This is the time to share your story, pitch that idea, or finally say the thing you’ve been holding in your throat since March. You’re being reminded that your voice is not only valid, it’s powerful. Gemini season wants you to speak boldly, flirt with life, and trust that curiosity leads to connection.
And here’s the big one: Saturn enters your sign on May 25th for the first time since 1999. The final days of Saturn in Pisces are hitting your spirituality sector, stirring up reflections from the past 14 months. What cycles have you released? What truths did you finally stop running from? It’s been quiet work, but it’s laid the groundwork. With Saturn in Aries, the training wheels come oﬀ. It’s not about doing it all at once — it’s about taking one aligned step at a time with integrity, courage, and patience. You’ve got this.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
It’s your final week in the spotlight, Taurus, and you deserve a standing ovation. The sun is in your sign until the 21st, inviting you to soak in your growth and honour the ways you’ve been blooming quietly and consistently. Your aura’s still golden. But as the sun shifts into Gemini, your money and values sector lights up. Gemini Season is about owning your worth and your weirdness. Say yes to the bag, the raise, the next level of financial freedom — but say it with playfulness. Abundance flows faster when you’re enjoying the journey.
Meanwhile, Saturn is wrapping up its final week in Pisces, your sector of friendships and community. Since March 2023, you’ve likely learned some major lessons around who gets access to you, and who no longer aligns. Maybe you’ve outgrown certain group dynamics or decided to unplug from performative online spaces. It’s okay to shift how and where you show up. Saturn entering Aries on the 25th moves into your spirituality and healing zone. This isn’t about disappearing — it’s about retreating when needed to hear your own soul again. Your next evolution is internal before it’s external.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Welcome to your solar return, Gemini. The sun moves into your sign on May 21st, ushering in a fresh wave of lightness, movement, and divine downloads after a heavy Scorpio full moon and a grounding, sometimes slow-paced Taurus Season. For the past few weeks, you’ve been processing things behind the scenes — maybe journaling more, maybe lurking instead of posting, maybe even disappearing entirely to reset your nervous system. All of that has been preparing you for the clarity that’s now starting to shine …
Saturn’s final week in Pisces is a big one for you, Gemini — it’s the last leg of a deeply karmic career lesson that’s been unfolding since March 8th, 2023. You’ve probably had to redefine what success means to you. Maybe you let go of a job that looked good on paper but drained your spirit. Or maybe you had to slow down your climb to make sure you were actually going in a direction you wanted. Now, with Saturn entering Aries on the 25th, your community sector lights up. Start thinking about your legacy not just in terms of what you’re known for, but in terms of what you want to be remembered for.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Taurus Season helped you feel a bit more grounded in your friendships and your hopes for the future, Cancer… even if it was a bumpy road getting there. You’ve probably done a lot of emotional housekeeping this past month, especially in terms of who gets access to you and who truly reciprocates your energy. But now, as the sun enters Gemini on May 21st, your spiritual and healing sector is activated. It’s your seasonal cocoon moment. Think: naps that feel like rebirths, music that makes you cry, and a lot of emotional processing of what you’re ready to release before your birthday season begins next month.
Saturn in Pisces has been riding through your expansion and belief systems sector since March 2023, and this is the last full week of that transit. You’ve probably learned a lot about the diﬀerence between escapism and faith, and you might’ve had to hit some spiritual walls to figure that out. The next chapter, with Saturn entering Aries on May 25th, will bring a more focused push in your career and long-term goals. This is your final lap of learning how to surrender. Let yourself rest, recharge, and reflect on what it means to trust in the best-case scenario. Because that best-case scenario is right around the corner.
Leo Sun & Rising:
The past few weeks under Taurus Season were all about solidifying your career direction, Leo, but you may have felt some friction when it came to the “how.” Now, with Gemini Season arriving on May 21st and lighting up your community, tech, and long-term vision sector, the vibes get airier and more future-forward. This is your time to network, launch passion projects, make connections, and remember that you don’t have to do it alone. You thrive when you’re seen — but only if you’re being seen for your authentic self and not for what others expect you to be. Remember that Mars is in your sign until June 17th, so this is literally your time to let your inner child shine.
Since March 8th, 2023, Saturn in Pisces has been gently (or not so gently) guiding you through the dark corners of your intimacy, sexuality, and trust sector. You’ve had to face some fears about vulnerability, debt (energetic and financial), and emotional entanglements. This is the final stretch of a long karmic chapter that taught you how to own your desires and your shadows. With Saturn about to enter Aries and your sector of expansion, your horizons are about to stretch. Let this final week of Pisces remind you of your inner wealth, because it’s only going to keep growing in exciting ways.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Taurus Season gave you room to dream bigger, but it may have also left you feeling like you were caught in a bit of an existential fog. Perhaps you’ve been trying to stay grounded while also confronting long-held beliefs about what’s possible for your life, career, or personal freedom. That paradox softens as the sun enters Gemini on May 21st, activating your sector of career, recognition, and legacy. Gemini Season will bring movement in areas that have felt stagnant, helping you see how your voice is key to your rise. Don’t wait for the perfect moment — pitch the thing, post the thing, say the thing. You may be surprised by who’s been quietly rooting for you. The more you own your multifaceted brilliance, the more the universe meets you with aﬃrming opportunities.
Now, let’s talk Saturn. This is your final week with Saturn moving through Pisces, in your relationship and intimacy sector — a transit that’s been on since March 8th, 2023. Over the past year, you’ve likely experienced deep lessons in boundaries, accountability, and self-worth within one-on-one connections. Maybe you’ve grown more selective about who gets close to you. Maybe someone showed you their true colours, and you had to let go. Saturn in Pisces asked you to be honest about what you need in relationships — and what you’re no longer willing to tolerate. When Saturn enters Aries on the 25th, your focus shifts to energetic and financial mergers. Think: collaborations, shared resources, sexual chemistry, and spiritual contracts. It’s a new chapter of empowered discernment, and it starts with you trusting your gut.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, Taurus Season had you thinking a lot about trust — who earns it, who drains it, and how you share your energy in relationships. Now as the sun enters Gemini on May 21st, you’re in your element again. Air sign to air sign, this shift activates your sector of expansion, travel, and higher knowledge. You’re remembering that you were never meant to stay in one place (physically or mentally). Book the trip. Read the book. Enrol in the class. The more you chase inspiration, the more it lands in your lap. Gemini season is your permission slip to believe in possibilities again — even the ones you shelved back in 2020.
This is also the final full week of Saturn in Pisces activating your sector of wellness and routines. Since March 2023, you’ve likely restructured the way you approach health, work-life balance, and your daily responsibilities. Maybe you’ve slowed down. Maybe you’ve had to face burnout and get real about your limits. Saturn taught you that being consistent doesn’t mean being robotic — it means honouring your capacity. With Saturn heading into Aries next week, relationships are going to demand more clarity and structure. Think of this as the last call to simplify your habits and strengthen your inner foundation.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Taurus Season placed the magnifying glass on your relationships — whether romantic, platonic, or professional — and it probably wasn’t subtle. But with the sun entering Gemini on May 21st, your focus shifts from who’s pouring into you to what you’re actually building with the energy you receive. This is your time to merge wisely: Gemini Season activates your sector of intimacy, shared resources, sex, and transformation. The theme? Energy exchange. If someone isn’t meeting you halfway, emotionally, financially, spiritually, that’s your cue to re-evaluate. Keep an eye out for opportunities to collaborate or secure funding; abundance is already circling. You just need to ask, and trust that you’re worthy.
Since March 2023, Saturn in Pisces has been moving through your sector of pleasure, creativity, and true love. You’ve likely gone through some karmic tests around dating, self-expression, and confidence — especially when it comes to inner child healing.
Now that Saturn’s wrapping up this journey, take time to notice how much you’ve matured in your capacity to receive joy and love without fear. When Saturn enters Aries on the 25th, you’ll feel pushed to apply that wisdom toward creating a more sustainable, productive lifestyle. It’s time to show up for your own growth like it’s the main character.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, you’re the zodiac’s freedom fighter, but Taurus Season reminded you that freedom isn’t just about breaking rules, it’s about discipline too. Now as the sun enters Gemini on May 21st, you’ll feel like the fog lifts. Gemini rules your relationship sector, so expect your social life and romantic connections to speed up. People want to talk to you, flirt with you, collaborate with you. Stay open, but don’t lose your discernment. The next four weeks are all about reciprocity — how balanced your bonds really are. If you’ve outgrown a connection, Gemini Season makes it hard to pretend otherwise.
This week also marks the end of Saturn in Pisces’ transit through your home and family sector. Since March 2023, you’ve been working through ancestral healing, boundary setting with loved ones, and maybe even rethinking where or how you want to live. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been necessary. As Saturn moves into Aries on the 25th, joy and pleasure are back on your agenda. You’re about to be reminded that healing doesn’t always have to be heavy. Sometimes it looks like laughing in the sun, finishing a painting, or letting yourself fall in love again.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Taurus Season grounded you in the present, Capricorn, but it also showed you where you’ve been resisting softness. Now as Gemini Season begins on May 21st, the tempo picks up. Your sector of wellness, work, and routine is lit, and so is your desire to reinvent how you get things done. Think of this next chapter as a systems update. You can streamline, simplify, and restructure everything from your sleep schedule to your to-do list. But don’t just optimise for productivity — optimise for peace. Gemini wants you to work smarter, not harder.
You’re also closing out Saturn in Pisces’ journey through your communication sector, a chapter that started in March 2023. You may have learned how to say less, but mean more. Or maybe you found your voice after a period of being misunderstood. Either way, you’ve grown. With Saturn about to enter Aries, your focus shifts to home, roots, and emotional safety. It’s giving “main character builds their sanctuary” energy. Start with one corner of your life and make it sacred.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Taurus Season made you face your foundations, your emotional roots, your family dynamics, and what safety even means to you. Now Gemini Season begins on May 21st, and it’s bringing back your spark. Gemini activates your sector of creativity, joy, romance, and pleasure. If you’ve been feeling like life’s been all grit and no glitter, that’s about to shift. Let yourself flirt with your passions again. This season is about what turns you on — creatively, emotionally, spiritually. What makes you laugh from your belly? What makes you feel seen? Do more of that.
Saturn is also wrapping up its 13-month transit through your sector of finances and self-worth. Since March 2023, you’ve had to get serious about what you value and how you value yourself. Maybe you’ve had money wins, maybe you’ve faced losses — either way, you’ve learned resilience. Now that Saturn’s headed into Aries, your communication style is about to get a glow-up. You’ll find more confidence in how you share your voice, your boundaries, and your brilliance. Stay ready.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Pisces, Pisces… you’ve been riding Saturn in your sign since March 2023, and it’s been a lot. Identity crises, growing pains, spiritual tests — it’s all been part of your evolution. But you’re at the finish line now. Gemini Season starts May 21st and shifts your focus toward home, emotional safety, and rest. Let yourself retreat. You’re in your nesting era. Redecorate your space, call your people back, allow softness to be your anchor. After everything you’ve released under the Scorpio full moon, this season is about choosing peace on purpose.
As Saturn prepares to leave your sign on the 255th, it’s a powerful time to reflect on the commitments you’ve made to your growth — and the ones you’re still resisting. You’ve learned how to say no. You’ve learned how to say “I’m not ready yet.” You’ve learned that boundaries can be sacred. With Saturn entering Aries, your relationship with money and self-worth will take centre stage. Let that next chapter be one where your inner values are mirrored in what you receive. You’re ready.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
