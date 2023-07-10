Your Horoscope This Week: July 9 to July 15, 2023

Although you always long to give 90% of your energy towards helping out others, you’re realising that you need to take back the power you are giving out. Mercury and Mars’s connection with the Nodes of Destiny on July 11 is making you see that you aren’t the main character in your own life. In order to change this behaviour and dynamic, you will have to be more selfish than usual — which is going to be incredibly hard to do since you’re a giver, not a taker. Set rules for yourself about how you should act. For instance, you should take time out of your schedule every day for self-care and ice out people who are in their own bubble.