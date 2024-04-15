Your Horoscope This Week: 14th To 20th April

Capricorn, you’ve been a patient observer of the changes unfolding within and around you, especially now that Saturn is in the introspective sign of Pisces for the next two years and Pluto is now in Aquarius in your sector of security. You’re quite aware that even if you don’t always like change, there’s not much you can do about the fact that it’s a constant occurrence in your life. But this week’s quarter moon in Cancer is also encouraging you to have a lover, partner, or best friend with whom you can navigate and face life’s unexpected events, rather than doing it all on your own. Who do you trust and rely on most in your life? Your mission is to not be afraid of the power they hold, but rather celebrate them for being one of the lucky ones that your spirit feels called to open up to.