Susan Martin of SMARTproductions recently told Brides magazine that she's seen a major upswing in cocktail-party-heavy weddings and "free-form" dining. "Having all of that food — no matter how delicious it is — people never really eat all of it," she said of sit-down dinners. "It can be daunting to look at packages from wedding venues that are $100 to $125 per person for something you HAVE to order whether guests eat it or not." So, you save money and you get to customise your food stations and let people get creative with making their own s'mores, tasting different craft beers, and more — win-win. Plus, no seating chart, which means not having to create hundreds of escort cards and place cards or figuring out where to put all those people who don't know anyone else.